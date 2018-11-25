हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone dance their heart out at party hosted by Ritika Bhavnani

Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone danced their heart out at a party hosted by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani for the couple. The pictures and videos from their gala evening are going viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone dance their heart out at party hosted by Ritika Bhavnani

New Delhi: Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone danced their heart out at a party hosted by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani for the couple. The pictures and videos from their gala evening are going viral on social media.

Ranveer, who is known for his quirky fashion sense, opted for a vibrant outfit from Manish Arora's collections. The actor complimented the outfit with kohl-rimmed eyes, handlebar mustache and jewelry from Amrapali Jaipur. While Deepika too was dressed in a similar fashion and her bright red tiara stole everyone's attention.

Check out the videos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Well, Ranveer is without any doubt, the only actor from the tinsel town who can carry anything and everything with much confidence and swag!

Bollywood's powerhouse of talent Ranveer Singh was the happiest groom at his wedding with Deepika Padukone. The couple tied the knot on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony at the picturesque locale of Lake Como, Italy. A day later, on November 15, Deepika and Ranveer solemnized their wedding as per the Sindhi tradition.

The couple will be hosting another reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai on December 1.

Fans can't stop gushing over the newlyweds and they are clicked extensively by the paps these days.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika Padukoneritika bhavnaniManish Arora

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close