Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding not happening this year—Details inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most versatile actors from the younger lot, Ranveer Singh has become a fan favourite in no time. The bundle of talent is known for his quirkiness and infectious energy. Also, it's not just his professional life that interests viewers but his personal life as well.

The latest buzz around Ranveer doing the rounds currently is that he might be tying the knot this year with rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone. The speculations have been endless. However, just to burst the bubble, the actor has recently opened up about his marriage rumours and revealed why it's not happening this year.

In an interview with Spice Route Magazine, the actor has been quoted as saying, “What can I say? It is the function of speculation – to exist. Nothing is official till it is made official and I am not a seer. I cannot say this will happen on this date in the future. Right now we are both extremely busy working. Besides, she is also recuperating from back problems. So we are quite occupied and distracted. So, if there is any announcement in the future, you will be hearing me shouting it from the rooftops.”

He also talked about how special Deepika is for him and about her excellence as an actor. The interview is published in April issue of the magazine.

The two have starred in three huge hits together—Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. All the three big hits have been directed by maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranveer is currently busy with Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' opposite Alia Bhatt.

With 'Khilji' actor clearing the air , we are sure rumours can now rest in peace!