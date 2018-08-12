हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh turns photographer for Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha

In the picture, we can see Deepika's little sister Anisha resting on her shoulder.

Ranveer Singh turns photographer for Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram page Sunday afternoon to share a picture clicked by her rumoured beau Ranveer Singh.

In the picture, we can see Deepika's little sister Anisha resting on her shoulder.

Big sister Deepika wrote a beautiful caption for the pic. Check it out here:

"me and my little...coz sisters are the bestest!!! (sic)."

Deepika tagged Ranveer as the photographer.

 Take a look at the pic:

 

me and my little...coz sisters are the bestest!!! @ranveersingh

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

It seems Ranveer and Deepika are making the most of Sunday by spending time with family.

It's been a while we have heard reports of Ranveer and Deepika's "impending" marriage. Speculations are rife that the two will tie the knot in an exotic destination in Europe on November 10. But the couple hasn't uttered a word regarding the same.

Like Rani Mukerji - Aditya Chopra and Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma, Ranveer-Deepika have chosen Italy as the destination for their wedding.

According to a report in Filmfare, Ranveer and Deepika will exchange marital vows at Lake Como in Italy.

'DeepVeer' had flown to the Maldives to celebrate New Year. Rumours suggest that Ranveer got engaged to Deepika on her birthday in the island country and it was then that he proposed to her for marriage.

Ranveer and Deepika returned from the US recently after what was meant to be a hush-hush vacation. The couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand at the airport and Deepika was all smiles.

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepika Padukone Ranveer Singh picsDeepika Padukone Ranveer Singh marriageDeepika Padukone Ranveer Singh weddingAnisha Padukone

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close