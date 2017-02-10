Ranveer Singh won’t talk about his relationship with Deepika Padukone- Here’s why

Mumbai: If the rumour mills are anything to go by, then Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make a couple! The two, who look extremely gorgeous in each other’s company, have never admitted to being in a relationship but their PDA paints an obvious picture.

In an interview, the ‘Lootera’ of Bollywood revealed why he would not talk about his personal life.

He said, “The thing is I find that there is too much scrutiny anyway, and I don't want to encourage it or add to it. So, I am very protective about my personal life. I would like to protect a few aspects in my life.”

"I am mostly open and honest, but there are some aspects that I choose to protect and I hope people respect my decision," Ranveer added.

The hunk of an actor, who is just about 6 years old in the film industry, already has a series of super-hits to his credit. Right from his debut film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ to his latest ‘Befikre’, Ranveer has proved he is a powerhouse of talent.

He has also had the privilege of working with the biggest filmmakers and production companies including Yash Raj Films. In fact, he was launched by the YRF banner.

Often referred to as a bundle of eternal energy, Ranveer has delivered two blockbusters with his rumoured ladylove Deepika and is gearing for his next – Padmavati – which features her.

Ranveer has now become ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blue-eyed boy. The duo is responsible for giving Indian cinema two of its biggest blockbusters in the recent times- ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

(With IANS inputs)