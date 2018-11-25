हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh's speech for Deepika Padukone at post-wedding bash is too cute to miss—Watch

The actor's sister Ritika Bhavnani had thrown a post-wedding bash in Mumbai

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: There is a reason that every single girl out there is wishing for a 'Ranveer Singh' in her life. The actor is head over heels in love with his wife Deepika Padukone and the two continue to give us couple goals each day. Ranveer and Deepika got married on November 14 this year and since then pictures and videos of the couple are breaking the internet.

The actor's sister Ritika Bhavnani had thrown a post-wedding bash in Mumbai last night and pics and videos from the event have surfaced online. 'Deepveer' were seen in offbeat attire and both looked absolutely stunning.

A video that has Ranveer adressing Deepika as 'the most beautiful girl in the world' is doing rounds on the internet and his speech at the party is just too cute to miss!

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by #DeepVee (@deepveerkishaadi) on

The couple's wedding was a private affair. On November 14, a traditional Konkani ceremony took place at the picturesque locale of Lake Como, Italy. A day later, on November 15, Deepika and Ranveer solemnized their wedding as per the Sindhi tradition.

The couple hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru on 21st night and the Mumbai reception will take place on December 1. Both Deepika and Ranveer shared their Bengaluru reception look on Instagram. While the actress looked graceful as ever in a gold saree and matching jewelry, Ranveer looked like the 'prince charming' every girl wishes for.

Here's wishing them a happy married life!

