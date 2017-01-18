Rishi Kapoor bought award for 'Bobby'!
New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor, who is known for his blunt and too-hard-to-digest tweets, has now made some unexpected revelations in his autobiography. You will be shocked to know that the 64-year-old actor admitted, in the book titled 'Khullam Khulla - Rishi Kapoor Uncensored', that he bought the 1973-Best Actor award for 'Bobby'.
However, he later felt guilty for a long time. "I was all of 21 when I had a big start. I was so naïve, I was such a brat when I used to get so much money. One day, a guy comes up to me and says he can get me this award and so, I said, why not," he was quoted as saying.
Rishi further said, "The money could not have gone there and I could have won it on my merit. But I have this guilt in me thinking that I bought the award."
'Khullam Khulla' was launched in Delhi on Tuesday. The event was attended by actress Nafisa Ali, Rishi's son-in-law Bharat Sahni, comedian Papa CJ and Union Minister Babul Supriyo.
The book is co-authored by Meena Iyer.
In his autobiography, Rishi has revealed some of the unknown aspects of his life, right from his and his late father Raj Kapoor's affairs with co-stars to his belief on father-son relationships, and his passion for acting.
(With agency inputs)
