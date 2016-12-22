Rishi Kapoor takes down trollers who commented on Kareena-Saif naming their baby Taimur Ali Khan!

New Delhi: Bollywood's veteran actor Rishi Kapoor minces no words when it comes to speaking his heart out. He knows how to shut the trollers on Twitter, where actually Rishi Kapoor is undoubtedly the king. On and off his tweets have created a stir in the virtual world, giving trollers a field day.

After Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan named their first baby Taimur Ali Khan, it became a hot topic of debate on the internet with many linking it to the ruthless emperor who killed many Indians.

When Kapoor senior wished Kareena well on Twitter, there were many who took this opportunity to vent out their anger against the choice of name for their baby boy. But Rishi Kapoor knows how to shut the ranting Twitterati right.

He tweeted right back saying why can't people mind their own business and let the parents decide what they want to for the kid. Well, here's a series of tweets Chintu Uncle posted:

Congratulations to Kareena and Saif! They have a sunny boy. Both mother and baby doing well. Thank you for all your wishes,will pass it on! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child please?Mind your business,it's got nothing to do with you.Parents wish! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

You mind your bloody business. Tumhare beta ka naam toh naheen rakha na? Who are you to comment? https://t.co/Sr3SOl65cU — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016