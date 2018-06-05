हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mere Sai

Sai Baba actor Abeer Soofi feels at home with nature

'Mere Sai' is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

Sai Baba actor Abeer Soofi feels at home with nature
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Actor Abeer Soofi, who plays saint Sai Baba in a TV show, says he shares a special bond with nature.

"I feel a special connection with nature and environment. The first thing I usually do when I reach the set of ‘Mere Sai' is that I wander around the garden and water the plants. On the occasion of World Environment Day (June 5) I have decided to plant saplings in our garden and nurture them too," Abeer said in a statement.

"This will be a tribute to Sai Baba as well. I like to be around a lot of greenery and trees. I even have a lot of plants at my home. I love to take care of them and talk to them. It makes me feel very positive," he added.

'Mere Sai' is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags:
Mere SaiAbeer SoofiSai babaTV showWorld Environment DayNaturenature lover

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close