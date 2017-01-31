Salman Khan could have played THIS sport professionally!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan could have become a cricketer! Yes, you read that right. His father – veteran writer Salim Khan – wanted Salman to play for the country!

Talking about the passion the Khan family has for the game of cricket, younger brother of Salman, Sohal revealed that his father wanted one of his sons to become a cricketer.

"Abba wanted one of his sons to become a professional cricketer. He used to visit Khar gymkhana with us. Unfortunately, we didn't play professional cricket but we have a great love for this game," said Sohail on Monday at the launch of Tony Premiere Leagues Upcoming Cricket Season.

Earlier in an event Salman also said that father wanted to see him play cricket for the country. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ star said he used to play cricket fairly well but the day his father came to see him, he intentionally gave a bad performance.

Asked if he wanted to make a biopic of a cricketer, Sohail said: "Every era has got a living legend, Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and now Virat Kohli. They all have beautiful stories. I don't know if I can play any of them but yes I like to direct or produce any of them."

Well, had Salman become a cricketer, we are sure he would have given ‘Dabangg’ performances. What say people?

(With IANS inputs)