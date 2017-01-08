Salman Khan fans celebrate 21 Million Salmaniacs
Mumbai: Fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Twitter to trend the hashtag #21MSalmaniacs on Twitter on Sunday. The film industry heavyweight has over 21 million followers on the micro-blogging site now.
The ‘Sultan’ of Hindi cinema is ahead of his friend and contemporary Aamir Khan who has about 19.6 million followers.
Salman perhaps ranks third in terms of popularity on Twitter. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have about 24.3 million and 22.8 million followers respectively.
Actress Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, who have now ventured into Hollywood too, have 17 million and 16 million followers respectively on the micro-blogging site.
Coming back to the real world, Salman has an ocean of fan following. The hunk of a superstar is popular among the masses and is hailed for his philanthropic works.
