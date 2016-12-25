'Oldest but eligible bachelor' — Twinkle Khanna gets trolled for taking dig at Salman Khan

New Delhi: Twinkle Khanna — she is known to speak her mind and has grabbed headlines several times for her witty one liners. Furthermore, the lady doesn't spare anyone and anybody when it comes to voice her views.

Twinkle, who is also a famous author with two books under her kitty, recently took a jibe at none other but her 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai' co-star Salman Khan in her recent column and guess what — the 41-year-old actor-cum-columnist-cum-interior designer got trolled by Khan's fans.

Twinkle had written the exclusive for 'Times Of India'.

According to a report in 'Bollywood Life', when TOI approached her to write a humorous year-ender feature, 'Mrs Funnybones' wrote some hilarious classified ads that paper should have. To everyone's surprise, she spared none from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Asaram Bapu to the much-loved superstar Salman Khan. Yes, you heard that right!

Here's what she wrote:

''Alliance Wanted For One Of India’s Oldest But Most Eligible Bachelors: Dashing, non-vegetarian, successful and muscular Khandani boy. Excellent in dance, drama and art. Girl must be pretty, slim and enjoy long drives off the beaten path. Bride must not be very talkative, as groom cannot tolerate any buck buck. Caste no bar. Contact Sultan@Bhaijaan.com''

Well, this was one such column that caught everyone's eye.

However, this didn't go well with few Salman's fans. Twitterati went on to troll 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad' author online.

Here's how Bhaijaan's fans reacted:

.@mrsfunnybones You think you are funny not by a long shot.Your humour is a Disaster.Perhaps you inherited this trait from Disaster Kumar :P — Ali! (@VersatileXali) December 25, 2016

@mrsfunnybones mujhe akki se koi problem nii thi ..bt from now ..i promise .main akshay ki film life me kabhi nii dekhunga.(70cr) — 27.12 (@JE_BAATRESULTAN) December 25, 2016

This women @mrsfunnybones thinks too much about herself.should concentrate on her hubby @akshaykumar,(d 70 cr ka star)&his various affairs https://t.co/BYOBFR0Q0K — sabina lamba (@SabinaLamba) December 25, 2016