Salman Khan, Mika Singh singing 'Happy Birthday' to Sohail Khan is the most adorable thing you'll WATCH today!

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 12:47
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, who turned 47-year-old on Tuesday, apparently had quite a ball last night. Singer Mika Singh recently shared an adorable video online where he, along with superstar Salman Khan, can be seen singing 'Happy Birthday' to the 'Krishna Cottage' hunk.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing person @SohailKhan ... thanxx big bro @BeingSalmanKhan for such an amazing party..gm good night," the 'Mauja Hi Mauja' vocalist tweeted along with the short clip.

In the video, Sangeeta Bijlani is also adding more zing to the party mood.

This definitely shows the strong bonding between the Khan brothers.

On the professional front, his directorial venture 'Freaky Ali' was released in September this year. Sohail will also be flaunting his acting skills in Kabir Khan's 'Tubelight' next year.

First Published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 12:47

