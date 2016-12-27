Salman Khan’s #BeingInTouchApp launched, you can download it now!
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 11:17
Mumbai: As promised, Salman Khan has launched his Being In Touch App on his birthday today. The hunk of a superstar, who promises to “being in touch” with his fans through the App, has turned 51.
The Bollywood heavyweight took to Twitter at 11AM this morning to announce the launch of his App that is now available for downloading.
Check out Salman’s video here:
#BeingInTouchApp is Live on the Google Play Store ! Go Download . https://t.co/bfKZmySig5 pic.twitter.com/NP7uYeiqAZ
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 27 December 2016
The App will help users in getting attractive discounts on Salman’s clothing line- Being Human.
So what are you waiting for? Download the App now and go shopping by ‘Being Human’!
First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 11:17
