Salman Khan

Salman Khan spotted at a Dubai mall, but no one noticed him—Watch video

Salman can be seen sitting on a bench outside a high-end designer outlet.

Salman Khan spotted at a Dubai mall, but no one noticed him—Watch video

New Delhi: It's not always that you find a superstar like Salman Khan chilling at a mall like all of us do. So, when people do spot him doing exactly the same, they are bound to go nuts. But this time the actor got unnoticed at a Dubai mall.

Yes! A video of Salman roaming at a plush Dubai mall with his bodyguards around has gone viral on social media. But what's caught everyone's attention is the fact that a superstar like Salman went totally unnoticed at the shopping mall and people didn't gather around him for any pictures or autographs.

Watch viral video shared on Instagram by a fan page:

A post shared by Bollywood (@filmyhaiboss) on

Salman can be seen sitting on a bench outside a high-end designer outlet inside the mall while his security personnel remain on guard. Looks like finally, Sallu Bhai has found a place where he can chill and relax sans any fan frenzy.

Imagine had he been to any of the shopping arcades in India, the scene would have been totally different.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in 'Bharat', a film by Ali Abbas Zafar. It stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead with Disha Patani playing a pivotal part. Also, actors such as Sunil Grover and Aasif Shaikh will be seen in important roles.

The film is co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and is slated to hit the screens on Eid next year.

