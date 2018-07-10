हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's Judwaa co-star Rambha strikes a pose with the superstar -See pics

Salman and Rambha in Judwaa. Movie still.

Mumbai: Remember the beautiful Rambha? The South Indian beauty, who worked with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in David Dhawan's Judwaa (1997), recently met the hunk of an actor in Canada.

With Salman Khan

It is good to see this lovely reel pair together after 21 years!

The actress also met the other members of Salman's Da-Bang tour. She posed for pics with Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva and Jacqueline Fernandez.

 

With Prabhudeva 

With Jaqueline 

With Sonakshi 

With Katrina Kaif 

Rambha is married to Indrakumar Pathmanathan, a businessman based in Canada, and is blessed with two daughters - Laanya (born in 2011) and Sasha (2015). She is now expecting her third child.

She shared the good news on Mother's Day in May this year.

She  wrote: "On this very happy  Mother’s Day I wish to share my happy news to all the mothers around the world that I am pregnant with our baby number 3 showing off my pregnancy  baby bump picture proudly:))I cannot express my bundles of joy please pray for me and my family (sic).

