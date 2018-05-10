Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur deletes her cryptic post triggering break-up rumours — Check reactions

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur, who were often spotted hanging out together, never officially confirmed their relationship. From family gatherings to the sets of his films, Iulia was regularly captured in the company of Salman and had even started to get comfortable with his family members.

However, it appears that all is not well between the superstar and this Romanian national. On Wednesday, Iulia shared a cryptic post about love on her Instagram, dropping major hints at her current relationship status with Khan.

Although the post didn't have mention of Salman anywhere, it clearly mentioned Iulia's current relationship status with the actor. "Perhaps the biggest mistake I made in the past was that I believed love was about finding the right person. Don’t look for the person you want to spend your life with. Become the person you want to spend your life with." She captioned the post as 'Love'.

Here's the screen grab of the post originally shared by Iulia:

However, only hours later, she deleted the post from her account.

Soon after she shared the post, several fans of the 52-year-old superstar flocked to her account and left some bitter comments like 'bhai ne reject kar diya' and 'Salman Khan single he theek hai' on her 'Love' post. There was also a section that left some shocking comments on Salman's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' co-star Katrina Kaif.

Check out some of the comments:

Later in the day, Iulia shared another post, with the caption, "No matter what you do or say, some people will always find a tangent or a "reinterpretation". So just laugh it off and enjoy your life!"

Here's what she posted:

In the meantime, Salman is busy completing his upcoming film 'Race 3', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

According to several media reports, Salman has penned a love song for the film, composed by Vishal Mishra and sung by Atif Aslam and Iulia has given the female vocals for it.