Salim Khan

Salman Khan's rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur dines out his family

Romanian beauty and singer Iulia Vantur, who shares a very close bond with Salman Khan, was on Monday seen along with his family members at popular dine-in restaurant Yauatcha BKC in Mumbai. While Salman Khan gave this outing a miss, Iulia joined the Khan-parivaar for a family day out. 

Salman Khan&#039;s rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur dines out his family
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Romanian beauty and singer Iulia Vantur, who shares a very close bond with Salman Khan, was on Monday seen along with his family members at popular dine-in restaurant Yauatcha BKC in Mumbai. While Salman Khan gave this outing a miss, Iulia joined the Khan-parivaar for a family day out. 

Among those who were spotted were Salim Khan, Salma and Helen Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Georgia Andriani, Arpita Khan Sharma with son Ahil and Alvira Khan. Mushtaq Shiekh and Yasmin Karachiwala were also spotted with the Khan family. 

Take a look at the photos from the family day out here: 

Iulia Vantur

Sohail Khan

Salman Khan

Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia

Salman Khan family

(Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The family had gone to attend the birthday celebration of Salman's designer Ashley Rebello. 

