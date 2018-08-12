हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sania Mirza opens up about her marriage to Shoaib Malik, child and India-Pakistan ties

Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza is expecting her first baby.

Pic courtesy: @mirzasaniar (Instagram)

Mumbai: Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, is expecting her first child. The star couple is looking forward to embracing parenthood in a couple of months' time.

But has Sania decided what sport she would want her child to play and which country her baby would represent?

No, Sania has not given any of these a thought. During an exclusive interview with HT Brunch, Sania answered some of the stickiest questions.

Sania, during the interview, gave an unexpected answer when she was asked to pick a sport for her child. She neither chose Tennis nor cricket. She said she would want her child to become a doctor.

The Tennis star also said that she may choose a third country as she hasn't thought about the nationality of her child. 

And when she was asked if she wanted a boy or a girl, Sania replied saying it doesn't really matter. However, she mentioned that her husband has always wanted to have a girl child.

Here's the latest on Sania and her biopic:

Biopics on sportspersons have drawn the audiences to the theatres, and hence the trend will continue.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ronnie Screwvala has bought the film rights to Mirza's story. And it may soon get translated into a film.
The Tennis ace is a former world No. 1 in doubles, and she has six Grand Slam titles to her credit. She began playing the sport from the age of six and became a professional player in 2003. She is one of the most popular female sports personalities in the country.

