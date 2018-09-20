हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sadak 2

Sanjay Dutt thanks Mahesh Bhatt for 'Sadak 2', wishes him a Happy Birthday

'Sadak 2' will hit the theatres on March 25, 2020

Sanjay Dutt thanks Mahesh Bhatt for &#039;Sadak 2&#039;, wishes him a Happy Birthday
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt had set the silver screens ablaze along with Pooja Bhatt in 1991 film 'Sadak'. The film emerged as a blockbuster hit and was helmed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Now, after a hiatus of nearly two decades, Bhatt Sahab is set to return to the director's chair with 'Sadak 2'. The film has been announced on the occasion of Bhatt's 70th birthday by his daughter, Alia Bhatt.

'Sadak 2' will have Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles. The film's teaser has also been unveiled and it will give you goosebumps!

Sanju baba took to Instagram to express his gratitude to Mahesh Bhatt for giving him 'Sadak 2' and also wished the filmmaker a very Happy Birthday.

Dutt wrote, “Thank you for giving me #Sadak bhatt saab. Wish you a very Happy Birthday. I love you! Proud to take this journey with you again @maheshfilm & @poojab1972. #Sadak2 on 25th March 2020. Looking forward to working with @aliaabhatt & #AdityaRoyKapoor. #MukeshBhatt @visheshfilms”

'Sadak 2' will hit the theatres on March 25, 2020

Talking about the 1991 'Sadak', The film revolved around a brothel owned by Maharani (played by Late Sadashiv Amrapurkar).  Pooja (Pooja Bhatt) is forced to work as a prostitute. Ravi, a taxi driver (played by Sanjay Dutt) falls in love with Pooja and wishes to bring her out of prostitution. He relates to Pooja's circumstance because his own sister was forced into flesh trade. He makes several attempts to save Pooja and in the end kills Maharani to rescue her from the brothel.

The cult film also starred Deepak Tijori, Neelima Azeem, Avtar Gill, Pankaj Dheer, Soni Razdan, Javed Khan Amrohi and Mushtaq Khan in supporting roles.

Tags:
Sadak 2Sanjay DuttMahesh BhattAlia Bhattsadak 2 teasersadak 2 release date

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close