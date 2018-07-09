हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanju

Sanjay Dutt thanks real life 'Kamli' for being his pillar of strength—Read post

Sanjay Dutt thanks real life &#039;Kamli&#039; for being his pillar of strength—Read post

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' has received a thunderous response at the box office. The movie had left people intrigued ever since the first look of Ranbir Kapoor in the garb of Dutt was out. 'Sanju' has minted over Rs 265 crore in the domestic market itself. While Ranbir has been lauded for his portrayal of Dutt, actor Vicky Kaushal, who plays the role of his best friend named Kamlesh Kapasi in the film has also received a lot of appreciation.

After watching the movie, real-life Kamlesh aka Paresh Ghelani, on whom the role was based took to social media to pour his heart out.

Taking to Twitter, Paresh wrote, "Its been many years of staying away from the social media, i finally give-in to embrace it. as i begin, here to you my brother @duttsanjay a note that i have been writing in my head and heart for a very long time and now here it is all in the open."

Replying to his best friend on Twitter, Sanjay Dutt wrote “You are the pillar of my strength. Thank you for being there, then and now. Welcome to the world of social media buddy! Love you lots.”

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir's hard work and massive transformation to look like the real-life Dutt has finally paid off. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity has helped the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

