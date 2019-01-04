हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Khan

Sanjay Khan announces second book on 78th birthday

He made the revelation during his birthday bash.

Sanjay Khan announces second book on 78th birthday
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: On the occasion of his 78th birthday on Thursday, veteran actor-producer Sanjay Khan announced his second book, 'Assalamalaikum Watan'.

He made the revelation during his birthday bash which was attended by personalities from both B-Town and the world of politics, including Shatrughan Sinha, Akbar Khan, Ramesh Sippy, Randhir Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Hrithik Roshan and Shabana Azmi, among others.

The party was also attended by his wife Zarine Khan, son Zayed Khan and daughter Sussanne Khan.

Speaking about the book, Sanjay said, "It's really blissful to be announcing my second book on my birthday. My first autobiography 'The Best Mistakes of My Life' has been loved by readers and I am hoping my second book too receives even more love."

Sanjay Khan who has acted in almost 50 films, also produced and directed 'Chandi Sona', 'Kala Dhanda Goray Log' 'Abdullah' and the television classic 'The Sword of Tipu Sultan'. He is the recipient of the 'National Citizen Award' twice, the 'Rajiv Gandhi Award for Excellence' and the 'Gem of India Award for Excellence' among many other honours.

Tags:
Sanjay KhanSanjay Khan bookSanjay Khan birthdayHrithik RoshanSussanne Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close