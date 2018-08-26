हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan-See pic

Sara recently made her Instagram debut and already has over 326k followers already.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's upcoming superstar Sara Ali Khan, who is now on the social media platform Instagram, has shared some adorable pictures of her Rakhi celebration with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her pet dog.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to all brothers and sisters! @iakpataudi I promise to always look out for you and be there for you (even when you don’t want me around)  and I hope you continue to boss me around and bully me till you get your way (partly because your way is probably smarter than mine) but mainly because I know you’ll always have my back #happyrakhi #rakshabandhan #bestbrother #dogbrother #alwaysandforever."

 

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Meanwhile, we also spotted Baby Taimur at his grand mother's residence in a white Nehru jacket and grey kurta. He pulled off the outfit better than many Bollywood actors, Whether Sara will tie Rakhi to baby Tim or not, we don't know but we would definitely love to see the picture of two of most gorgeous star kids.

Sara recently made her Instagram debut and already has over 326k followers already. Her fan-following is evident from these numbers and we can't wait to watch her dazzle on the silver screens. 

Sara is not the only star kid who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Actors like Ishaan Khatter (Shahid Kapoor's half-brother) and Janhvi Kapoor (Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter) have made their debut with 'Dhadak' already. Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya Pandey will also make her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2'.   

Sara Ali KhanIbrahim Ali KhanSaif Ali KhantaimurAmrita SinghKareena Kapoor Khan

