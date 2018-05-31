हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looks summer ready in white top and ripped jeans—Pics

Sara was also spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence along with 'Simmba' director Rohit Shetty. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talked about star kids around. The stunner was recently spotted outside Bombay Salad Co and she looked totally in sync with the summer trend. 

Sara was spotted wearing a nice white cotton breezy top and ripped blue denims. The budding actress kept her mane open while she prefered to don flats as footwear. But our eyes caught the bright pop of pink on her nails! This girl surely knows all the latest trends this season. 

Check out some pictures: 

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Later in the day, Sara was also spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence along with 'Simmba' director Rohit Shetty. 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara is one of the star kids making her debut this year and is already one of the favourites on social media. The actress was earlier set to make her debut in 'Kedarnath' but due to some issues between the production house and the filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, the film has now been delayed. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Although the differences have been sorted out, it looks unlikely that 'Kedarnath' will be her maiden release this year. 

But even before her maiden movie, she bagged yet another big project in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.
This year, it's going to be raining star kids in Bollywood. From Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan—all will be making their foray into Hindi films this year.

