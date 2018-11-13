हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan spills black magic on Indian Idol sets, looks breathtakingly beautiful in Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfit

'Kedarnath' is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The much awaited 'Kedarnath' trailer has been unveiled and needless to say that Abhishek Kapoor's ambitious venture has ticked all the right boxes. It looks impressive and gives you goosebumps while watching.

After launching the trailer amid a media frenzy, lead actress Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were then seen gracing the Indian Idol show. They were colour-coordinated in black and promoted 'Kedarnath' on the singing reality show.

Sara looked breathtaking in a black Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfit. The ace designer happens to the topmost choice for most of the Bollywood beauties. Sabya shared Sara's look on social media and wrote: “Sara Ali Khan @saraalikhan95 wears the ‘Navratan’ lehenga with a black ‘Aakash-tara’ dupatta and blouse. The lehenga is meticulously hand-embroidered on black tulle with multi-hued velvet appliqués and highlighted with zardosi, crystals and pearls over a hand-painted organza underskirt.”

Check out the pictures of Sara and Sushant from Indian Idol sets:

'Kedarnath' is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar. It is reportedly based on 2013 flooded which wreaked a havoc at the temple town of Kedarnath.

The lead actress Sara has another movie lined-up for release in December. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh in an out-and-out commercial masala venture. It is a Hindi remake of the 2015 Telugu blockbuster 'Temper'.

'Kedarnath' will hit the screens on December 7, 2018. 

