Scarlett Johansson spotted with new tattoo

Actor Scarlett Johansson was recently photographed flaunting a large new tattoo on her back.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 18:34
Scarlett Johansson spotted with new tattoo

Los Angeles: Actor Scarlett Johansson was recently photographed flaunting a large new tattoo on her back.

The 32-year-old actor was seen in Atlanta sporting a casual look with the new ink sprawled across her upper back, reported E! Online.

Currently, it is unclear whether the tattoo is permanent or a temporary one for a film.

Johansson already has a number of designs inked on her body, which includes "I (Heart) NY" bracelet etched around her right wrist, a sunset tattoo on her left forearm and two interlocked circles on her right ankle.

There is also some unclear art above her ribcage on both sides and the image of a lamb on the right side of her back.

A horseshoe ink on her ribcage on the upper right, which was done by French tattoo and graffiti artiste Fuzi Uvtpk while Johansson was in Paris.

Scarlett JohanssonTattooScarlett tattooParisFrench tattoo

