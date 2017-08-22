Scarlett Johansson spotted with new tattoo

Los Angeles: Actor Scarlett Johansson was recently photographed flaunting a large new tattoo on her back.

The 32-year-old actor was seen in Atlanta sporting a casual look with the new ink sprawled across her upper back, reported E! Online.

Currently, it is unclear whether the tattoo is permanent or a temporary one for a film.

Johansson already has a number of designs inked on her body, which includes "I (Heart) NY" bracelet etched around her right wrist, a sunset tattoo on her left forearm and two interlocked circles on her right ankle.

There is also some unclear art above her ribcage on both sides and the image of a lamb on the right side of her back.

A horseshoe ink on her ribcage on the upper right, which was done by French tattoo and graffiti artiste Fuzi Uvtpk while Johansson was in Paris.