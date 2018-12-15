हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shaan

Shaan, Arijit get Bengal government music award

Popular singers Shaan and Arijit Singh were on Friday handed over the 'Sangeet Mahasamman' award constituted by the West Bengal government at the inaugural session of the Bengal music and folk culture festival here.

Shaan, Arijit get Bengal government music award

Kolkata: Popular singers Shaan and Arijit Singh were on Friday handed over the 'Sangeet Mahasamman' award constituted by the West Bengal government at the inaugural session of the Bengal music and folk culture festival here.

Besides the duo, leading Bengali singers like Rupankar Bagchi, Raghab Chattopadhyay, Manomoy Bhattacharya, Saikat Mitra, Pratik Chowdhury and music director Debojyoti Mishra were also given the 'Sangeet Mahasamman' awards.

Legendary singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay gave away the awards.

Lauding Shaan and Arijit, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "There are personalities among us who were born on the soil of Bengal but earned their laurels away from the state."

"We are proud of them. Their love for the state shows up in the way they have rushed to Kolkata to attend the music festival," added Banerjee, while inaugurating the eight-day 'Bangla Sangeet Mela' and 'Biswabangla Lok Sanskriti Utsav'.

Tags:
ShaanArijit SinghSandhya Mukhopadhyay

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close