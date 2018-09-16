हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan becomes 'Parent Philosopher' in his latest Instagram post—Read

Well, those were some words to ponder upon for sure!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father to his three kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. The actor is married to Gauri Khan and both give us major couple goals whenever they are spotted in public. SRK is known to be a family man and often shares pictures of his family on social media. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram and became a ' Parent Philosopher'.

The caption of the post read, “Sunday afternoon...for no apparent reason...feel like being a Parent Philosopher. This is to Thank the kids not to give advice to parents...”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

In the post, SRK writes, “Our children are not our responsibility. They are a measure of our capability.When someone says 'my kid is such a problem'... I want to tell them don't look at them don't look at them as that... 'cos actually their 'issue's are a call to our potential... A source of telling us we can exceed our energies more than we know. Our children are our capability not responsibility," 

On the work front,  SRK will be seen sharing screen space with his 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' female co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The trio will light up the big screens in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero'.

In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen playing a dwarf—something which he has not attempted before. In the movie, there is a special cameo by none other than Bhaijaan Salman Khan.

'Zero' will hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

