IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 14:14
Shah Rukh Khan extends support to IFFI 2017, Smriti Irani grateful
Picture Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday extended his support to the upcoming 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), and says Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani is taking relevant steps to make the gala the "most inclusive forum for Indian cinema".

Irani on Saturday said that she is looking forward to the presence of the superstar at the event, which is held annually in Goa. The 48th edition will be held from November 20 to 28. 

"Great endeavour by I&B Minister Smriti Irani to make IFFI the most inclusive, relevant forum for Indian cinema. My unwavering support to you," Shah Rukh posted on Twitter. 

To that, Irani responded: "I am grateful for the industry's overwhelming support, SRK look forward to seeing you at IFFI 2017."

Last year, the 47th edition of the IFFI came to a close with Iranian film "Daughter" coming away as the festival's best film. Over 300 films from 90 countries were screened at the nine-day event. 

Nearly 4,500 delegates were present at the event last year to participate in IFFI, which is reckoned as one of Asia's oldest film festivals.

TAGS

Shah Rukh KhanSmriti IraniIFFI 2017International Film Festival of India48th IFFM

