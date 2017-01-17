Shah Rukh Khan - Karan Johar’s camaraderie will inspire you to connect with your friends
Mumbai: Producer-director Karan Johar launched his debut book ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ at a gala event attended by his dear friend Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood superstar, who has been associated with Johar’s films, took to Twitter to wish his friend for foraying into writing.
SRK tweeted: “All the best @karanjohar for ur foray into writing. May readers learn from the eventful life u have led (sic).”
All the best @karanjohar for ur foray into writing. May readers learn from the eventful life u have led. pic.twitter.com/8M8mJSRDuQ
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 16 January 2017
Both SRK and Karan, who have been friends for over two-decades-and-a-half, displayed their camaraderie during the launch of the book.
Talking about Karan, SRK said, “I think the name of the book should have been a good boy instead of "An Unsuitable Boy" because I think Karan is an extremely intelligent boy and a gifted human being.
"When I am saying intelligent, I meant the ability to understand human emotions, people and their situation. I think that is a gift he has from God. He is an extremely gifted sensitive person. And I must mention that he is a brave boy, he is the special human being I have come across," he added.
Karan’s relationship with Kajol may have gone sour but his friendship with SRK is growing stronger by the day.
On his friendship with Shah Rukh, Karan said, "There were times when my father wasn't at the best point in movies... even with people and relationships. But Shah Rukh had given so much love that I fell in love with him. I saw he gave love to my father and that meant the world to me. In relationships, there are ups and downs... there are turbulent times. But I have to say the soul and the heart I have found within the fraternity of the industry is amazing. I would cherish those relationships throughout my life.”
It was a star-studded evening where many Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Suchitra Pillai, Sweta Bachchan, celebrated author Shobhaa De and co-author of the book journalist Poonam Saxena, among others, were present.
(With IANS inputs)
