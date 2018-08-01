Shah Rukh Khan unveils Suhana Khan's first magazine cover-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's 18-year old daughter Suhana Khan made a stunning debut as Vogue India's star of the month for the August edition. Shah Rukh Khan, who was present at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, unveiled his daughter's first magazine cover on July 31.

On the cover, Suhana dons an Emilio Pucci multi-coloured outfit. Her curls and minimalistic make-up completes her look. She has been styled by the editor of the magazine, Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Sharing the cover of the magazine, Shah Rukh wrote on his Instagram handle, "Holding her in my arms again thanks to @vogueindia . ‘What imperfect carriers of love we are...” except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan!"

Gauri Khan too took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous picture of her young lady from the magazine shoot. She wrote, "Thank you @vogueindia for Suhana's shoot... Photographed by: @errikosandreouphoto Styled by: @anaitashroffadajania

Hair: @yiannitsapatori."

Earlier, during an interactive session with the press, Shah Rukh had revealed that his daughter aspires to be an actor but will complete her education before entering the industry.

Another star kid Janhvi Kapoor too made her debut as the cover star for Vogue ahead of the release of her debut film, Dhadak.