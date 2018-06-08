हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's sassy reply to troll who questioned him for keeping mum on controversial issues is epic!

 Shah Rukh will be seen in Aanand L Rai's ambitious project 'Zero' starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s sassy reply to troll who questioned him for keeping mum on controversial issues is epic!

New Delhi: Apart from his impeccable acting skills, Shah Rukh Khan is also known for his unparalleled "wit" and "humour". Qualities that most people lack these days. While we might really enjoy reading his sassy comebacks, the trolls find it hard to get their deed done on Twitter. Recently, when a troll questioned Shah Rukh for not commenting on controversial issues, he gave him back in the most hilarious way possible.

Shah Rukh, who is currently busy shooting for his next big project 'Zero', had a question and answer session on Twitter with his fans on Wednesday night,  wherein he was asked by a Twitter user why he avoids speaking up on controversial issues like the Rohingya crises and many more.

“Why don’t u react or give ur views on Kashmir riots..Bengal riots..illegal settlement of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis & Missionary activities of conversions in south India ?? Are u confined only to MAKEUP & Fashion Dress ??? (sic)” the tweet read.

King Khan replied, "I would reply to you, but I don’t know if you are appropriately and fashionably dressed for my reply."

While another Twitter user tried to test his friendship with Salman Khan. He wrote, "Sir @iamsrk ...I am a bigger fan @BeingSalmanKhan ...kaisa laga yeh jaankar?? #AskSRK"

To which the king of wit replied, "Main bhi usse bahut pyaar karta hoon... "

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen in Aanand L Rai's ambitious project 'Zero' starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal parts. The film will feature the actor playing the role of a dwarf for the first time.

The film will be releasing this year end.

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanSalman KhanzeroAnushka SharmaKatrina Kaif

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close