Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput clicked after a cosy dinner date — Pics inside

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who recently welcomed their second bundle of joy, Zain Kapoor, were on Tuesday night clicked by the shutterbugs after a romantic dinner date. This was the first time the couple stepped out for an outing post the birth of their second child. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who recently welcomed their second bundle of joy, Zain Kapoor, were on Tuesday night clicked by the shutterbugs after a romantic dinner date. This was the first time the couple stepped out for an outing post the birth of their second child. 

While Shahid was wearing a white kurta shirt with dark-colored shorts, Mira came dressed in a black-and-white polka-dotted tee which she paired with matching pants. 

Take a look at their photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Shahid's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' has faired average at the Box Office. The actor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of famous Telugu movie 'Arjun Reddy'. Rumours are there that Shahis is in talks with makers for a biopic on gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh.

