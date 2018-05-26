Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha is a big girl now, Mira Rajput shares proof-See inside

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's firstborn, Misha Kapoor, who was born in August 2017. The adorable star kid is the apple of her parent's eyes and both Shahid and Mira keep sharing their munchkin's pictures on social media.

Mira took to Instagram to share a picture of her baby girl and we just can't take our eyes off it. Dressed in an all black formal outfit, baby Misha looks unrecognisable She captioned it, "Growing up too fast!". We couldn't agree more!

Check out Mira's post right here:

Isn't she looking adorable? That smile on Misha's face is bound to make you feel cheerful.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony at Gurgaon. Later, they organised a grand reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai.

The couple has made several appearances together and is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai.

They became proud parents to their first bundle of joy – Misha – on August 26, 2016. The little one has been named after both her parents - Mi from Mira and Sha from Shahid.