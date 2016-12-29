Shahid Kapoor's latest picture with wifey Mira Rajput is absolutely unmissable!
New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, actor Shahid Kapoor is a happily married man now! He often updates his social media handles and shares wifey Mira Rajput's picture making us weak at the knees.
Sasha recently shared a cute picture with Mira on his Instagram handle and we can't looking at it over and over again. Do not forget to check Shahid's caption for this picture. He simply wrote: 'Life'. What a perfect way to sum up his feelings for wifey Mira.
The couple will soon be making their first appearance on television together in filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. The episode is expected to telecast on New Year.
The duo got married in a private ceremony at Gurgaon on July 7, 2015 and later held a starry reception in Mumbai.
The couple was recently blessed with a baby girl named Misha Kapoor on August 26, 2016.
Aren't the two just adorable?
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Aamir Khan feels some fiction needs to be added in biopics
- Tribunal saw Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Haraamkhor' and called it educational: Guneet Monga
- Amitabh Bachchan arrives in Rishikesh with wife Jaya Bachchan, Ambani family
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's first dinner outing after birth of Taimur! See pics
- Armaan Malik learnt dance because of THIS superstar
- Amitabh Bachchan arrives in Rishikesh with wife Jaya Bachchan, Ambani family
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's first dinner outing after birth of Taimur! See pics
- Armaan Malik learnt dance because of THIS superstar
- Akshay Kumar's heartfelt message for wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday!
- Kapil Sharma's latest avatar with biceps, triceps and more will make you hit the gym right away