Shahid Kapoor's latest picture with wifey Mira Rajput is absolutely unmissable!

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, actor Shahid Kapoor is a happily married man now! He often updates his social media handles and shares wifey Mira Rajput's picture making us weak at the knees.

Sasha recently shared a cute picture with Mira on his Instagram handle and we can't looking at it over and over again. Do not forget to check Shahid's caption for this picture. He simply wrote: 'Life'. What a perfect way to sum up his feelings for wifey Mira.

The couple will soon be making their first appearance on television together in filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. The episode is expected to telecast on New Year.

The duo got married in a private ceremony at Gurgaon on July 7, 2015 and later held a starry reception in Mumbai.

The couple was recently blessed with a baby girl named Misha Kapoor on August 26, 2016.

Aren't the two just adorable?