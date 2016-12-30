Shakti Kapoor dragged Shraddha Kapoor out of Farhan Akhtar's apartment? Here's the truth

New Delhi: Bollywood stars - Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar – have again made it to the headlines, but this time people are not talking about any movie. Since quite a while now, the reports of their rumoured romantic relationship were doing the rounds on social media.

This got a bit worse, a few days back, when the 29-year-old diva was reportedly spotted at Farhan's residence. It was being said that her father Shakti Kapoor dragged her out of the apartment as she was planning to move in with him.

But, apparently, all such reports were totally false.

According to a DNA report, originally attributed to an online portal, Shakti was quoted as saying "That’s total crap! It’s all shit. Somebody else also called me to inform me about this, but don’t believe it. It’s total, total, TOTAL crap. See I have been in this industry for over 35 years now. I know what happens so we don’t react to such things. It’s okay.".

Well, Papa Kapoor has said it loud and clear. Now this should settle all the buzz in the rumour street.

The 'Wazir' hunk was seen sharing screen space with Shraddha in 2016 release 'Rock On 2' which proved to be a dud at the Box Office.