हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Shama Sikander meditates for 'peace' but it's her red bikini which grabs attention

Shama was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series, Maaya. 

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Feb 01, 2018, 14:19 PM IST
Comments |
Shama Sikander meditates for &#039;peace&#039; but it&#039;s her red bikini which grabs attention
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shama Sikander is a known telly face. Before taking a big leap towards movies, the actress featured in some hit TV shows such as 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', 'Baal Veer' etc to name a few.

Recently, Shama took to her Instagram account and posted a picture where she can be seen donning a red bikini. While the actress looks super fit flaunting her svelte avatar, her caption is worth a read.

She wrote: “World peace can be achieved when in each person the power of love replaces the love of power. #AbDilKiSunn.”

The actress meditating at the backdrop of such a peaceful surrounding will surely inspire you to start your fitness regime asap but it's her bikini which is grabbing more attention.

Several celebrities have often been trolled for their pictures online as Shama too faced her share of criticism earlier. However, the actress never really bowed out and shot back at her trollers when earlier one of her pictures received flak.

Shama was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series, Maaya. 

Tags:
Shama Sikandershama sikander bikinimaaya web seriesPeaceshama sikander instagramBollywood
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan opens up on film with Prabhas, says 'not lying for limelight'

Trending