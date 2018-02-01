Shama Sikander meditates for 'peace' but it's her red bikini which grabs attention

New Delhi: Actress Shama Sikander is a known telly face. Before taking a big leap towards movies, the actress featured in some hit TV shows such as 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', 'Baal Veer' etc to name a few.

Recently, Shama took to her Instagram account and posted a picture where she can be seen donning a red bikini. While the actress looks super fit flaunting her svelte avatar, her caption is worth a read.

She wrote: “World peace can be achieved when in each person the power of love replaces the love of power. #AbDilKiSunn.”

The actress meditating at the backdrop of such a peaceful surrounding will surely inspire you to start your fitness regime asap but it's her bikini which is grabbing more attention.

Several celebrities have often been trolled for their pictures online as Shama too faced her share of criticism earlier. However, the actress never really bowed out and shot back at her trollers when earlier one of her pictures received flak.

Shama was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series, Maaya.