Shatrughan Sinha's sons were named by Manoj Kumar

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha says his twin sons Luv and Kush were named by veteran actor Manoj Kumar.

Shatrughan shared this in an upcoming episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show".

While he is one of four brothers named after mythological characters Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan from the Ramayana, when he was blessed with twins, Manoj Kumar named them Luv and Kush.

"Even before me and Poonamji (Shatrughan's wife) could think and decide on the names of the sons, Manoj Kumar had kept the sons names and said, 'Ramayan Mein ab Luv-Kush aa gaye'," Shatrughan said.