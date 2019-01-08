हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shatrugan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha's sons were named by Manoj Kumar

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha says his twin sons Luv and Kush were named by veteran actor Manoj Kumar.

Shatrughan Sinha&#039;s sons were named by Manoj Kumar

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha says his twin sons Luv and Kush were named by veteran actor Manoj Kumar.

Shatrughan shared this in an upcoming episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show".

While he is one of four brothers named after mythological characters Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan from the Ramayana, when he was blessed with twins, Manoj Kumar named them Luv and Kush.

"Even before me and Poonamji (Shatrughan's wife) could think and decide on the names of the sons, Manoj Kumar had kept the sons names and said, 'Ramayan Mein ab Luv-Kush aa gaye'," Shatrughan said.

Tags:
Shatrugan SinhaLuvKushSonakshishatrugan's wife

Must Watch