हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes bags maximum MMVA awards

Singer Shawn Mendes, who performed at 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVA), got felicitated with four awards, including Best Pop Artist or Group, Artist of the Year, Fan Fave Artist and Fan Fave Video, at the ceremony.

Shawn Mendes bags maximum MMVA awards
Image Courtesy: Facebook

Toronto: Singer Shawn Mendes, who performed at 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVA), got felicitated with four awards, including Best Pop Artist or Group, Artist of the Year, Fan Fave Artist and Fan Fave Video, at the ceremony.

The 20-year-old on Sunday opened and closed the show with performances of his songs "Lost in Japan" and "In My Blood", and took home the four awards, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Mendes said: "Honestly, what I mainly want to say is thank you to everybody who follows an artist when they try to explore musically and support them through that journey. That means the world to me."

The other big winner at the awards show was Drake, who received two honours for best hip-hop artist or group and best director for his "God's Plan" video, an award he shared with Karena Evans. Singer Selena Gomez too nabbed an award for Fan Fave Single for "Wolves".

Also, Imagine Dragons, picked up the trophy for best rock/alternative artist or group and Ed Sheeran got the best single prize for "Perfect".

The iHeartRadio MMVAs are annual awards presented by the Canadian television channel Much to honour the best music videos released in a year.

Tags:
Shawn MendesiHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVA)hollywood singerHollywoodcandian shawn

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close