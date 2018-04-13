Shekhar Kapur opens up on Sridevi winning National Award for 'Mom'

New Delhi: The prestigious National Film Awards were announced on Friday and legendary actress Sridevi won 'Best Actress' for 'Mom' posthumously. The jury of the renowned 65th National Film Awards is headed by veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur while the panel has as many as ten members who screen the best of Indian cinema.

According to IANS, renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur told the media that late actress Sridevi wasn't chosen for the honour because of his relationship with her but due to her contribution to 'Mom'.

Meanwhile, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters—Janhvi and Khushi have expressed their happiness over the news. In a joint statement, the family said, "We are overjoyed to know that the jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in 'Mom'. It's a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a super actor, but a super wife and a super mother.

"It's time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on," the statement read.

'Mom' also won the National Award for Best Background Music composed by musical maestro AR Rahman.

The film is helmed by Ravi Udyawar and presents the story of a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter. Pakistani actress Sajal Ali played the daughter's role and made her big-screen debut in Bollywood while Adnan Siddiqui played the noted actress's on-screen husband.

The film also marked Sridevi's 300th movie. The actress breathed her last on February 24, 2018 in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Indian cinema's first female superstar's died due to accidental drowning, as per forensic report.

(With IANS inputs)