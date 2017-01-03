Shraddha Kapoor breaks her silence on ‘relationship’ with Farhan Akhtar
Mumbai: Unfortunately, Shraddha Kapoor has been in news for all wrong reasons lately. The pretty actress-singer, who is geared up for her next big release – Ok Jaanu – has finally spoken about her rumoured relationship with ‘Rock On 2’ co-star Farhan Akhtar.
Recent reports suggested that Shraddha had moved in with Farhan and that her father (Shakti Kapoor) had dragged her out of the apartment, thus expressing his disapproval. However, these reports were rubbished by senior Kapoor who had tagged these stories completely baseless. And now Shraddha has opened up about it to put all rumours to rest.
According to Bollywoodlife.com, Shraddha, while talking to Bombay Times denied being in a relationship with Farhan.
“I got a message from someone telling me about this article, and initially, I was amused. While it doesn’t make a difference to me because I know it’s not true, it’s sad that these false stories go so far that people forget we are human, too. Of course, we are actors and there will be people who would probably want to read something gossipy about us, but when it involves my father, my aunt and my costar, it’s taking it too far,” Bombay Times quoted the ‘Baaghi’ star as saying.
Well, now that sets things straight!
