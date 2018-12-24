Shubhangi Atre turns Santa for female workers

New Delhi: Television actress Shubhangi Atre visited a few working women in Mumbai on Monday and surprised them with Christmas gifts.

Happy on being a Santa Claus for the ladies, Shubhangi said in a statement: "Being a women, I understand how much we are committed to our duties to keep our family healthy and happy. Nowadays, we get no time to think about ourselves. So this Christmas, I planned my monday early morning to visit those working women and surprise them with some gifts and breakfast.

"It was really special for me too. I feel blessed to turn 'santa Claus' for them."

The "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" actress also shared how she celebrates Christmas with her daughter every year.

She said: "Me and my daughter love the festival and wait for our Santa Claus every year. We make a wishing bowl, in which we drop a letter folded with our wishes written on it. And from mid December, we start prepping for the festival."