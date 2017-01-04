close
Shweta Tiwari shares an adorable pic of baby boy and husband Abhinav Kohli

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 09:14
Mumbai: Shweta Tiwari has given her fans a glimpse of her newborn. In the photograph posted by the TV actress on Instagram, we can see Shweta’s husband Abhinav Kohli holding their baby in his arms.

Shweta and Abhinav got married on July 13, 2013. They welcomed their first bundle of joy – son – who has been named Reyansh on November 27 last year.

Here’s wishing the Kohlis a very Happy New Year.

