Shweta Tiwari shares an adorable pic of baby boy and husband Abhinav Kohli

Mumbai: Shweta Tiwari has given her fans a glimpse of her newborn. In the photograph posted by the TV actress on Instagram, we can see Shweta’s husband Abhinav Kohli holding their baby in his arms.

Check out the adorable photo here:

You are the most beautiful thing I keep inside my heart A photo posted by Shweta Tiwari Kohli (@shweta.tiwari) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:14am PST

Shweta and Abhinav got married on July 13, 2013. They welcomed their first bundle of joy – son – who has been named Reyansh on November 27 last year.

Here’s wishing the Kohlis a very Happy New Year.