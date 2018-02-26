Simi Garewal finds 'uncanny ' similarities in Sridevi and Whitney Houston's death

New Delhi: Recent developments in the Sridevi death case has led to more questions about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Earlier, cardiac arrest was cited as the cause of her death but now forensic reports state that she died of "accidental drowning" and not due to any heart ailment.

Soon after the Ministry of Health, UAE released Sridevi's forensic report, veteran actress Simi Garewal took to Twitter and wrote, "Uncanny similarities in the death of #Sridevi and Whitney Houston.."

Here's the tweet:

Uncanny similarities in the death of #Sridevi and Whitney Houston.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) February 26, 2018

Whitney Houston was one of the most popular singing sensations in the United States of America. In a rather unfortunate turn of events, Whitney was found dead on February 11, 2012, in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills, just hours before a pre-Grammy party at the age of 48. According to the official report released by the Los Angeles Coroner, Houston passed away due to "accidental drowning" and there were no signs of "criminal intent".

Sridevi's cause of death according to the forensic report is strikingly similar to that of Whitney Houston's.

The latest reports state that Sridevi was found unconscious in the bathroom of her room at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel late on Saturday night and was declared dead by the doctors. According to a Gulf News report, Sridevi, who was under the influence of alcohol, lost her balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.

Following the completion of the post-mortem analysis on Monday, Dubai Police stated that the death of Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following the loss of consciousness. Sridevi's mortal remains have been taken for embalming, post which it will be ready for repatriation to India for cremation.