Singing songs, romancing or fighting in films is no heroism: Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor on Wednesday took to Twitter to talk about the recent London's Grenfell Tower disaster. The 64-year-old actor lauded the firefighters, police, and medics by calling them the real heroes.

The 'Kapoor and Sons' star also said that acting in films is not the real heroism. His tweets are now getting a positive response by the social media users. Rishi also highlighted the bravery of 9/11 firefighters who ignored all the odds to save lives of many.

The Real Heroes. "9/11" Firefighters entered Twin Towers knowing eminent death. Now Grenfell Tower where again the braves have entered. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 14 June 2017

"The Real Heroes. "9/11" Firefighters entered Twin Towers knowing eminent death. Now Grenfell Tower where again the braves have entered," Chintu tweeted. He further posted on the social media, "Singing songs,romancing or fighting in films is no Heroism.The real HEROES are the Firefighters,Police and the Medics. I was no hero! Sorry!"

Singing songs,romancing or fighting in films is no Heroism.The real HEROES are the Firefighters,Police and the Medics. I was no hero! Sorry! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 14 June 2017

For the unversed, at least 12 persons were confirmed dead and many were reported missing on Wednesday in a major fire that engulfed and consumed a 24-storey apartment complex in west London housing hundreds.24-storey apartment complex in west London housing hundreds.