close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Sohail Khan slams link-up rumours, says family knows the truth

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 17:29
Sohail Khan slams link-up rumours, says family knows the truth

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's younger brother Sohail will soon be seen judging the fourth season of kids comedy reality show 'Chote Miyaan'. 

Sohail, who is also into directing and producing movies was recently linked to a female actress and reports of things not working well between him and his wife Seema Khan cropped up.

However, Sohail has refuted such rumours and told PTI, "If they are rumours and my family knows that it is not true how does it affect anyone."

He further said, "As you said it's rumours so what is there to handle."

Chote Miyaan will go on air from February 18, 2017.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 17:29

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.