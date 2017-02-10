Sohail Khan slams link-up rumours, says family knows the truth
New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's younger brother Sohail will soon be seen judging the fourth season of kids comedy reality show 'Chote Miyaan'.
Sohail, who is also into directing and producing movies was recently linked to a female actress and reports of things not working well between him and his wife Seema Khan cropped up.
However, Sohail has refuted such rumours and told PTI, "If they are rumours and my family knows that it is not true how does it affect anyone."
He further said, "As you said it's rumours so what is there to handle."
Chote Miyaan will go on air from February 18, 2017.
(With PTI inputs)
