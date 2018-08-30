Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dons a new look; brother Arjun Kapoor says he wants his suit back!

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is known to be the 'style icon' of Bollywood and her outfits have often left us spellbound. Be it her classy purple coloured cape saree, her cool yet stylish airport outfits or her dreamy wedding attire, the actress grabs eyeballs as soon as she walks out the door. Sonam is blessed with beautiful straight hair but the actress, in order to prep for her upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor', went through a transformation and permed her hair.

Sonam took to Instagram to share a few pictures in her new look. The actress is wearing a pant-suit which looks like she is trying to bring back the 90's!

Check out the pics:

The actress has received mixed responses from people about her new look. Some have lauded her for how gorgeous she looks while others have already started trolling the actress for her outfit. Amidst all the trolls, however, is Sonam's cousin Arjun Kapoor.

The same picture has been shared by Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor on her Instagram handle. While praise poured in from Sonam's father, Anil Kapoor and other celebs, Arjun left a comment that will leave you in splits!

Check it out:

Well, isn't Arjun just like every hilarious brother out there!

Sonam has started shooting for 'The Zoya Factor'. The actress is working with her real-life uncle Sanjay Kapoor who plays her dad in the film. Sonam will also share screen space with her father, Anil Kapoor in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and will hit the screens in February next year.