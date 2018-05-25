Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's 'Everyday Phenomenal' hashtag has a poetic connection-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a big fat Punjabi wedding that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

While Sonam's hectic schedule has not allowed her to spend some quality with hubby Anand, their Instagram handles are never bereft of posts about each other. Recently, Anand took to Instagram to explain the hashtag 'Everyday Phenomenal' that they have always used in all their pictures and videos. The hashtag became popular during Sonam-Anand's wedding.

Sharing a sunkissed picture of the much-in-love couple, Anand explained the story behind the hashtag. He wrote, "The meaning & notion behind #everydayphenomenal is best described by this poem, one of my favourites, below: “Who has not found the heaven below Will fail of it above. God's residence is next to mine His furniture is love.” #EmilyDickinson #MahatmaGandhi taught us that our words become our actions which in turn become our habits, our values and ultimately our destiny. #EverydayPhenomenal reminds @sonamkapoor of the importance of appreciation, positivity, and gratitude...that happiness is not something you get, it’s something you are. #EverydayPhenomenal #fbf @faraz_khalid @noon."

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on May 24, 2018 at 7:20pm PDT

We must say the hashtag is as poetic as their relationship and one can always trust Anand to come up with all things romantic!

It is indeed a great year for Sonam as her dream project 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release on June 1, 2018. Apart from Sonam, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Sumeet Vyas, who rose to fame with web series Permanent Roommates, stars opposite Kareena in the film. It is jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.