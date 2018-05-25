Sonam Kapoor gives major summer fashion goals with this stylish outfit — See photos

Actress Sonam Kapoor was snapped at the airport as she left for Delhi for the promotion of her upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding'.

The actress sported a casual look by donning a blue and white printed full sleeves top and matching skirt. She completed her look with black shades and a stylish handbag.

Sonam kept her hair loose and was seen carrying a fashionable brown-coloured travel bag with her. She added a modish touch to her look by opting for beautiful giant earrings.

Check out her photos here:

Apart from Veere Di Wedding, which releases on June 1, Sonam will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Shelly Chopra Dhar's 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' also starring Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Madhu Malti and Regina Cassandra.

Sonam recently got married to her longtime beau and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Soon after the wedding, all eyes were set on the couple's honeymoon destination. However, they put it on hold as Sonam had her work commitments.

We saw her dazzle on the Cannes red carpet, just a few days after her wedding.

Now, the buzz is on fire again. According to a Pinkvilla.com report, the actress, in of her Instagram stories, has accidentally talked about flying to Greece. So, now the latest rumour is that after the 'Veere Di Wedding' release, the newsly-wed couple might be heading to Greece for their honeymoon.