Kangana Ranaut

Sonam Kapoor lauds Kangana Ranaut for speaking on Vikas Bahl sexual harassment incident, but says 'it's hard to take her seriously'

Kangana will next be seen in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'.

New Delhi: Bollywood is waking up to the horror of #MeToo wave, especially after Tanushree Dutta alleged that senior actor Nana Patekar harassed her while they filming a song for 'Horn Ok Pleassss' in 2008.

More recently, Kangana Ranaut took a stand and narrated an incident related to 'Queen' filmmaker Vikas Bahl. She revealed that he would make her uncomfortable at times. Incidentally, an employee from Phantom Films had levelled molestation charges against the filmmaker back in 2015.

After Kangana's explosive statement, it has become a hot topic of debate on social media platforms. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, who attended the Vogue We the Women conclave in Bengaluru talked about the MeToo movement in Bollywood.

According to Pinkvilla.com, Sonam expressed her disgust about the whole Phantom Films' episode where the employee was allegedly molested by Vikas Bahl. Sonam maintained that she has always spoken about such issues openly and will continue to do so. IN fact, she was one of the first actresses to come out in support of Tanushree.

When asked whether Bollywood would speak against Bahl, Sonam mentioned that Kangana has already done that. She said, “Kangana being Kangana Ranaut, she says a lot of stuff. Sometimes, it’s hard to take her seriously, but I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes in.”

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi', which will clash with Vikas Bahl's directorial 'Super 30' at the Box Office. Incidentally, 'Super 30' is Phantom Films' final project.

 

Kangana RanautSonam KapoorVikas Bahlvikas bahl controversySexual harassment

