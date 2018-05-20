Sonam Kapoor plays doting wife, receives husband Anand Ahuja at airport; Boney, Janhvi too spotted — Pics inside

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor, who has been busy as a bee, shuttling between her newly married life to promoting her upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding', was on Sunday clicked by the paparazzi at the airport.

The actress had gone to pick her husband Anand Ahuja from the airport who returned to the city almost after a week. He was last seen travelling with Sonam to the national capital, where he has his garments and sneakers' business.

The 'Saawariya' actress was dressed up in a yellow anarkali-pant outfit as she was seen waiting inside her car at the airport for hubby. And the couple couldn't hold themselves from looking at each other.

Check out Sonam-Anand photos from the airport:

On Saturday, the actress was clicked by the paparazzi at Sun-n-Sand hotel in Mumbai where she was promoting her upcoming film along with the rest of the cast.

Sonam recently faced flak from a certain group on the social media after she decided to change her surname to Ahuja post her wedding. However, the actress gave them a befitting reply saying that the choice of taking her husband's surname lies with her and nobody else.

Sonam got hitched to Anand on May 8 in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Shortly after her marriage, she updated her name on social media accounts as 'Sonam K Ahuja'. However, the move did not go down well with many people who expressed their disappointment that a feminist icon like her resorted to patriarchy.

In a video interview from Cannes, where Sonam walked the red carpet for cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris, she said, "Kapoor is also my father's name, so it's a man's name anyway. I chose to keep both. Anand has also changed his name but nobody wrote about that. I just decided to do it on social media because that's my platform, to say that I've made a choice.

"It's my personal choice, nobody put a gun to my head... You should ask him (Anand), he has also changed his name and decided to add something as well," she says.

Meanwhile, Sonam's uncle and noted filmmaker Boney Kapoor was also spotted at the airport where he had gone to pick up his adorable daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi had returned from Europe where she had also met designer Prabal Gurung.

For the unversed, Janhvi recently wrapped up shooting for her debut film 'Dhadak' which will hit the screens on July 20.